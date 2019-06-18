COMSATS University teachers boycott examinations, demand job protection

The faculty of COMSATS University boycotted on Tuesday the varsity’s examinations and locked the main gate of the Islamabad campus as its administrative crisis worsened.

The university, where 40, 000 students are currently enrolled, is run by the science and technology ministry.

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry took notice of the protest and called the representatives of the academic staff association to meet him.

A faculty member said that no one has been given a promotion in the last 10 years. Our contracts should be regularised, he remarked.

A protester said that all the heads of the university have been hired on a temporary basis too. The interim set up has been harassing the faculty members, the protester added.

One person said that they are tired of the ad-hocism and just want their confirmation letters.

The protest was being discussed on social media too with the tag # COMSATSonBoycott.

