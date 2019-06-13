HOME > Government

Communications ministry voluntarily offers debt record to PM accountability commission

31 mins ago

Photo: Online

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Thursday announced to volunteer record of all the debts taken under the division before the Prime Minister Accountability Commission.

He said the information to be submitted before the commission was pertaining to debts taken in lieu of roads and then allegedly plundered by the prior regimes for the last 10 years.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s 22 years’ struggle has been based on the stance to hold the corrupt political elite and looters of the national exchequer accountable and it is the demand of every Pakistani. However, only they should not be held accountable. Rather, the looted money needs to be retrieved in the next step,” he added.

NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
Today's outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Here's what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
