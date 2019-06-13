Communications ministry voluntarily offers debt record to PM accountability commission

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Thursday announced to volunteer record of all the debts taken under the division before the Prime Minister Accountability Commission.

He said the information to be submitted before the commission was pertaining to debts taken in lieu of roads and then allegedly plundered by the prior regimes for the last 10 years.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s 22 years’ struggle has been based on the stance to hold the corrupt political elite and looters of the national exchequer accountable and it is the demand of every Pakistani. However, only they should not be held accountable. Rather, the looted money needs to be retrieved in the next step,” he added.

