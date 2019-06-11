HOME > Government

Commission to investigate corruption of last 10 years: PM Khan

June 12 , 2019

File photo: PM House

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Wednesday that his government will make a “high-powered” inquiry commission to investigate the corruption of the last 10 years.

In his address to the nation, the prime minister said that FIA, IB, ISI, FBR and SECP will be part of the inquiry commission.

He claimed that the country’s debt rose to Rs97,000 billion in the past 10 years.

He accused the opposition parties of destabilising the country. “Three ambassadors told me that foreign investors want to invest in Pakistan but they are afraid of chaos in the country,” he said.

PM Khan said that his government didn’t make any cases against the leaders of the opposition parties.

“The case against Asif Ali Zardari was filed in 2015 by the PML-N’s interior minister,” he said. “The cases against Nawaz Sharif were filed before our government.”

“They are mad at me because I am not giving them an NRO,” PM Khan remarked. “The judiciary is independent today. I have no control over NAB.”

The governments of the PPP and the PML-N were dismissed in the past on charges of corruption, he said. “The PML-N government put Asif Ali Zardari behind bars twice,” he added.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif’s sons and family laundered $26 million. “The number of their companies rose to 30 from four in 10 years,” he added.

Zardari, who was arrested on Monday in the fake accounts case, laundered money through fake accounts, he claimed.

“The woman who was arrested at the airport with $five million had made 75 visits abroad,” he said. “Think about how much money she had taken abroad”.

I will not let them escape, he warned.

He urged the nation to take advantage of the recently-introduced amnesty scheme.

“Declare your assets. Your [undeclared] assets will be confiscated after June 30,” he repeated.

TOPICS:
budget Imran Khan pmln PPP PTI
 
