Cold war between elected and non-elected people: Fawad Chaudhry

There is a cold war going on between elected and non-elected people in the government and there are a lot of objections to this, according to Fawad Chaudhry, the federal minister for science & technology, who made this startling revelation on Saturday.

“At times, some important decisions are taken and we don’t even know,” he said. “I still believe that we have some political weaknesses in decision-making.”

Mr Chaudhry was removed as information minister in April and given the science and technology portfolio last month. He was replaced by Firdous Ashiq Awan. Mr Chaudhry’s was not the only change in the top tier of government.

Asad Umar, the finance minister, was removed as well in what was seen as extraordinary timing given Pakistan’s ongoing negotiations with the IMF for a bailout. He was replaced by Hafeez Shaikh. The portfolios of several other ministers were reshuffled. Ejaz Ahmad Shah was made the interior minister and Shaheryar Afridi, the minister of state for interior, was moved to the SAFRON ministry.

Mr Chaudhry said that non-elected people had the power to change portfolios of ministers.

It was clear that he felt that while he was information minister non-elected people were interfering in decision-making. “As I have maintained before, there were too many people trying to manage it,” he said, naming NewsOne channel owner Taher Khan, Yousaf Baig Mirza, Naeem ul Haque and Arshad Khan. “You can’t do [much] when so many people are involved.”

Taher Khan was put in charge of special projects. (He was, however, sacked on May 24 after a video leak of the NAB chairman). Yousaf Baig Mirza was made Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs in 2018. He has worked at PTV and run private channels.

Naeem ul Haque is one of the founding members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and was made the special assistant to the prime minister on political affairs. And Arshad Khan was made the MD of PTV.

“Your real strength is Parliament and the elected people, and you cannot leave them,” he said. “And, you’re not going to redo the party and hand it over to those who have not even been a councillor.”

It was clear that Mr Chaudhry felt that his removal as information minister had thwarted his ability to wrap up reforms he had started.

“The most important thing is how you’re representing the state of Pakistan on the international stage,” he argued. He gave the examples of how the ministry had managed the Pulwama attack, the visit of the Saudi crown prince, relations with the Arab World. “For the first time in a long time, the information ministry was there on the foreign policy [front],” he said. “I tried to revamp the external publicity wing.”

He said if that were not the case with the information ministry, matters would be left to the armed forces to handle. “You had left the international media management on the ISPR,” he said, referring to his predecessors. “We brought it back and give it a civilian face. If you keep the army on the front on the international stage, it impacts the country’s image. Civilian faces should be there. It has a different impact.”

He said, however, that he felt that civil-military relations were at their “best in the history of Pakistan”. “There is no doubt that the army very powerful in Pakistan,” he said. “It is the most organized institution. Can the army run the country? No. It’s the civilian institutions and the government that has to run the country.”

The army should play its role in strengthening civil institutions. “And if the army decides that they are not going to play this role, then no civil institution will be strong.”

Of course, the ISPR, which wants to present Pakistan’s narrative, has the system, power and capability to do this. “But should they do this? The answer is ‘no’,” he said. “Pakistan’s civilian government should be doing this.” But the information ministry needed to improve itself to be able to get the job done.

SAMAA TV brought on former minister Fayaz ul Hasan Chohan to comment on Mr Chaudhry’s remarks. He disagreed that governments could not have non-elected people, and stressed that this was constitutionally permitted. What he did say that is that Mr Chaudhry made the mistake of “bluntly and openly tweeting” against PTI’s Naeem ul Haque.

SAMAA TV analyst and Islamabad bureau chief Khalid Azim Chaudhry added, however, that while Mr Chohan was right that the government can constitutionally incorporate non-elected people, the the scale and speed with which the current government made such drastic changes in the economic team was a point. “He has clearly said that decisions are made and they would not know about them,” said Khalid Azim. “And the opposition says this. Decisions are made elsewhere. And this is a serious thing that Fawad Chaudhry has put forward.”