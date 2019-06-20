Code of conduct violation: Notice issued to KP’s Atif Khan

The Election Commission of Pakistan issued a notice to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism, Culture, Sports, Archaeology and Youth Affairs Atif Khan for violating the code of conduct for elections by visiting Kurram tribal district and announcing development projects.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa election commissioner has directed the district and monitor officer to take action against the senior minister and submit a report.

“As published in Daily Mashriq Peshawar dated June 20 and also seen [on] social media, you have visited Kurram tribal district which is [a] violation of [the] code of conduct of elections,” the notice reads.

The minister has been directed to clarify his position on or before June 26.

Elections on 16 general seats of the KP Assembly are scheduled to be held on July 20.

