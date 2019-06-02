Chris Pratt, Tom Holland are elf bros in Onward trailer

Two of our favourite Marvel superheroes, Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man), are reuniting as elf brothers on a journey to discover if magic is still real in Pixar’s Onward.

The movie stars Pratt as Barley Lightfoot and Holland as his younger, meeker brother Ian. The two elves are stuck in a suburban world where fantastical creatures roam freely. People keep dragons as their pets, trolls run the bridge toll booths, and garden gnomes have to take care of the lawns they’re standing on. The modern world, however, has lost it magic and it’s up to the two brothers to find out if it exists or not.

Pratt and Holland both took to social media just as the trailer was unveiled to share their excitement for the project. Pratt called the project “what is legit maybe the greatest movie in history.”

The movie has been written and directed by Dan Scanlon, who also directed Monster’s University. The movie is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

You can watch the trailer below.

