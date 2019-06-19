Chitral man sentenced to jail for attempted rape of 16-year-old

A man has been sentenced to jail in the attempted rape of a 16 year old in Chitral. The young woman committed suicide two years ago.

The incident occurred in Chitral’s Laspur on December 3, 2015. The girl, identified as Tahira Bibi, was between 16 and 17 years old at the time. A sweeper at the Government High School Harchain tried to rape her while she was on her way to school but was interrupted by someone. The young woman managed to get away and rushed inside where told the headmaster what happened.

She and her parents then lodged an FIR against the sweeper, identified as Didar Ali, at the Mastuj police station under sections 354 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Section 354 relates to assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty and Section 506 relates to punishment for criminal intimidation.

Ali pleaded not guilty and the case went to court. During that time, he was reportedly suspended from the school at which he worked but he was still drawing a salary and his employment had not been terminated. An official of the school testified that Tahira came to him and complained that no action had been taken against Ali by the education department. In return he told her that he had been ‘expelled’ from the school and that the case was now in court.

He testified that on August 6, 2016 he was told that the girl had come back and was refusing to leave. When he came to school he found her body in the office where she had killed herself.

Booni Judicial magistrate Sajid Ali Khan announced the verdict in which he sentenced Ali to two years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 354 and six months under Section 506. The sentences will be served consecutively.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.