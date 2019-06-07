HOME > Entertainment

Chernobyl is now the top-rated TV show on IMDb

HBO’s new show Chernobyl has become the talk of the town. 

The show has jumped to the No. 1 spot on IMDb’s all-time TV rankings just days after the limited series concluded. It showcases the worst nuclear disaster in history.

Chernobyl had a 9.7-star (out of 10) average rating from about 140,000 users on the Amazon-owned IMDb site, according to The Variety. The five-episode limited series finished its run on June 3.

It is currently ahead of Breaking Bad, Planet Earth II, Band of Brothers, Planet Earth, Game of Thrones and The Wire.

Chernobyl dramatizes the story of April 26, 1986, massive explosion of the nuclear power plant in Ukraine that released radioactive material across Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine and as far as Scandinavia and western Europe. The limited series was shot on location in Ukraine and in a partly decommissioned nuclear power plant in Lithuania.

It has been written and produced by Craig Mazin and directed by Johan Renck.

The series stars Jared Harris as Valery Legasov, a leading Soviet nuclear physicist; Stellan Skarsgård as Soviet Deputy Prime Minister Boris Shcherbina, who is assigned by the Kremlin to lead the government commission on Chernobyl after the accident; and Emily Watson, who portrays Ulana Khomyuk, a Soviet nuclear physicist committed to solving the mystery of what caused the Chernobyl explosion.

