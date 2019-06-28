Friday, June 28, 2019  | 24 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Charlie’s Angels reboot looks cool but unnecessary

27 mins ago
 

Photo: Charlie’s Angels

The first trailer for Charlie’s Angels reboot was released on Thursday. The movie stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the new angels.

Elizabeth Banks, who is the movie’s director and co-screenwriter, also appears on-screen.

The trailer gives cool vibes with the women driving most of the action. From their acrobats to quirky costume changes, it seems the trio is having a lot of fun while completing their mysterious mission for Charlie.

Noah Centineo comes as a surprise “handsome nerd” in the trailer too.

It includes a new collaborative song from Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.

“Co-executive producing this soundtrack has been the coolest thing in the world,” Grande wrote on Instagram. “Beyond grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait for everyone to hear the music and see this phenomenal film.”

Related: Let’s put a smile on that face: ‘Joker’ trailer released

Charlie’s Angels first started out as an American television series that aired from 1976 to 1981. In 2000, the franchise became popular after Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu were cast as angels.

It has been sixteen years since the movie’s last installment, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, was released. The memory of it, however, is still alive in the minds of most of its fans.

A short-lived “Charlie’s Angels” television series also aired on ABC in 2011, which was a reboot of the original ’70s program on the same network.

The new movie will release in November.

 
