Case registered in Loralai Police Lines attack

A case has been registered at the CTD police station in Wednesday’s Loralai Police Lines attack.

The case has been registered against unidentified terrorists. It was registered on behalf of a Police Lines officer.

It has been registered under sections of terrorism, murder and the Explosives Act.

Three attackers were killed and one police officer was martyred in the attack. Five police officers were injured.

