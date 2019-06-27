Thursday, June 27, 2019  | 23 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Case registered in Loralai Police Lines attack

39 mins ago
 

A case has been registered at the CTD police station in Wednesday’s Loralai Police Lines attack.

The case has been registered against unidentified terrorists. It was registered on behalf of a Police Lines officer.

It has been registered under sections of terrorism, murder and the Explosives Act.

Related: One policeman, three terrorists dead after Loralai Police Lines attack

Three attackers were killed and one police officer was martyred in the attack. Five police officers were injured.

