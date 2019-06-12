HOME > News

Case lodged against 100 PML-N activists for Tuesday’s protest

3 hours ago

A case has been filed in Gujranwala against over 100 PML-N workers for staging a protest against the arrest of Hamza Shahbaz.

The case was filed on Wednesday after Tuesday’s protest. The case has been lodged under sections of blocking a public road and inciting violence.

The FIR also says that they held the protest in an illegal manner.

Hamza, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, was arrested by NAB in Lahore on Tuesday after the Lahore High Court cancelled his bail.  A court granted NAB his 15-day remand on Wednesday.

