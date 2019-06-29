Cantonment board wants to demolish Peshawar’s historic cinema

Six movie theatres demolished in last 15 years

"We recently received a report that this building is being demolished," Nooruddin, the spokesperson for archaeology department, told SAMAA TV. "We apprised the cantonment board of our concerns in a letter and requested that it should not be demolished."The capital cinema, which was constructed during the British rule, has been closed for the last 10 months. Six cinemas have been demolished in Peshawar in the last 15 years."Peshawar should also have cinemas like Pindi [Rawalpindi] and Islamabad do," a resident of Peshawar said, requesting the government to do something for the entertainment of people.