Called Fawad after others declined to act in Khoobsurat: Sonam

June 29, 2019
 

Photo: Youtube

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor revealed on Saturday that no actor in India wanted work with her in her 2014 movie Khoobsurat and she had to call Fawad Khan from Pakistan.

“No hero wanted to work with me because it was called Khoobsurat,” India Today quoted her saying. “I had to get Fawad Khan from Pakistan.”

The actress praised Khan for being confident and said that Khoobsurat made him a “huge star”.

Sonam Kapoor, who is the daughter Bollywood great Anil Kapoor, said that her father didn’t help him get films but she had to give audition for every film.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

RELATED STORIES
 

