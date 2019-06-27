CAA extends airspace restrictions for Indian flights till July 12

Pakistan’s airspace along its eastern border with India will remain closed until July 12, a notice issued by the Civil Aviation Authority said on Thursday.

The CAA had earlier extended the airspace restriction until June 30.

On June 12, Pakistan had granted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plane permission to cross Pakistani airspace for his official trip to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek.

A request was sent by the Indian government, asking the Pakistani government to allow the premier’s plane to cross through its airspace. However, he did not use that route.

Pakistan closed its airspace for Indian planes after an Indian fighter jet violated Pakistani airspace on February 27.

Around 70% of the routes taken by commercial Indian planes used Pakistani airspace and every flight faces a delay of two hours due to the restriction.

