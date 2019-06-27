Thursday, June 27, 2019  | 23 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

CAA extends airspace restrictions for Indian flights till July 12

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s airspace along its eastern border with India will remain closed until July 12, a notice issued by the Civil Aviation Authority said on Thursday.

The CAA had earlier extended the airspace restriction until June 30.

On June 12, Pakistan had granted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plane permission to cross Pakistani airspace for his official trip to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek.

Related: PM Modi granted permission to cross Pakistani airspace

A request was sent by the Indian government, asking the Pakistani government to allow the premier’s plane to cross through its airspace. However, he did not use that route.

Pakistan closed its airspace for Indian planes after an Indian fighter jet violated Pakistani airspace on February 27.

Around 70% of the routes taken by commercial Indian planes used Pakistani airspace and every flight faces a delay of two hours due to the restriction.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
airspace India
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
airspace, Pakistan, flights, India, IAF, Pulwama
 
MOST READ
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.