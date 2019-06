Five people were killed and 20 others injured after a passenger bus collided head-on with a trailer near MM Road in Bhakkar.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. They are reported to be out of danger.

According to Rescue 1122, a woman and her daughter were among the deceased.

The bus was on its way to Mansehra from Karachi.

Police said the drivers of the two vehicles are being interrogated.

