Budget 2019-20: How much will be spent on development?

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government unveiled its first annual budget in the National Assembly on Tuesday. It was presented by State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar.

The session was chaired by Speaker Asad Qaiser. The government set the budget amount at Rs7,036 billion. The total revenue collection target has been set at Rs6716.6 billion, of which Rs5,822.2 billion will be generated through the federal tax collection.

The government announced Tuesday that Rs1.863 trillion has been allocated to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the upcoming fiscal year as State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar presented the budget.

Carrying a theme of balanced regional development to help promote harmony and national integration, Azhar said it had a special focus on the under- and less-developed regions and areas.

Following are the highlights of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20:

— Total outlay of the PSDP is Rs1.863 trillion

— The share of the federal PSDP is Rs951 billion while that of the provincial PSDP is Rs912 billion

— Rs250 billion has been earmarked for alternative financing

— The National Highway Authority is to get a share of Rs155.966 billion

— The Sukkur-Multan Motorway is to receive Rs19 billion

— Rs20 billion has been earmarked for the Diamer Bhasha Dam and land acquisition

— The Mohmand Dam is to get Rs15 billion

— Rs54.68 billion has been allocated for the Dasu Hydropower project

— Rs 29.046 billion has been allocated for development schemes of the Higher Education Commission

— Rs10 billion for the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Initiative

— Rs48 billion has been set aside for the 10-year development plan of the merged districts

— Rs85.021 billion has been earmarked for the Water Resources division

— The Aviation division is to get Rs1,266.5 million

— Rs100 million has been earmarked for the Board of Investment

— Rs39.986 billion has been set aside for the Cabinet division

— The Climate Change division is to get Rs7579.2 million

— Rs100 million has been earmarked for the Commerce division

— Rs248.3 million is fixed for the Communication division (other than NHA)

— Rs456 million is to be provided to the Defence division

— Defence Production division is to get Rs1,700 million

— Rs333.25 million has been allocated for the Establishment division

— Rs4,796.76 million has been earmarked for the Federal Education and Professional Training division

— Rs36.821 billion has been set aside for the Finance division

— Rs29.774 million has been allocated to the Foreign Affairs division

— The Housing and Works division is to get a share of Rs2,930.07 million

— The Human Rights division will get Rs142.9 million

— Rs2,343.293 million has been allocated for the Industries and Production division

— Rs516.126 million has been earmarked for the Information and Broadcasting division

— Rs7,341.617 million has been set aside for the Information Technology and Telecom division

— Rs339.958 million has been kept for the Interprovincial Coordination division

— Rs9,847.769 million is for the Interior division

— Kashmir Affairs and the Gilgit-Baltistan division will get Rs44.699 billion

— Rs1340.225 million has been set aside for the Law and Justice division

— Rs3,600.243 million has been earmarked for the Maritime Affairs division

— The Narcotics Control division will get a share of Rs135.24 million

— The National Food Security and Research division is to get Rs12.047 billion

— The National Health Services Regulations and Coordination division is to get Rs13.376 billion

— Rs128.016 million has been allocated for the National History and Literary Heritage Division

— Rs24.457 billion for the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission

— Rs301.47 million for the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority

— Rs581.812 million for the Petroleum division

— Rs7,963.517 million for the Planning, Development and Reform division

— Rs200 million for the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety division

— Rs16 billion for the Railways division

— Rs1,000 million for the Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony division

— Rs1,818.23 million for the Revenue division

— The Science and Technological Research division is to get Rs7,407.361 million

— Rs6,033.245 million has been set aside for SUPARCO

— Rs202.828 million for the Textile Industry division

— Rs41.792 billion for NTDC/PEPCO

— Rs 5000 million for Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority (ERRA)

— Rs32.50 billion for the Relief and Rehabilitation of IDPs

— Rs32.5 billion for Security Enhancement

— Rs2,000 million for the Clean Green Pakistan Movement and tourism

