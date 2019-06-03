British Airways makes its return to Pakistan after 10 years

British Airways resumed its flight operations to and from Pakistan on Monday morning when its first plane landed at the Islamabad airport in 10 years.

Flight BA-261 landed at the Islamabad airport Monday morning after taking off from London Heathrow on Sunday. It was scheduled to land in Islamabad at 9:35am.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew posted on Twitter a short video clip of a screen announcing the flight at Heathrow Airport which displayed the hashtag BAck to Islamabad.

He said today is a big day for both the UK and Pakistan.

The airline had suspended its operations in Pakistan in September 2008 in the wake of the Marriott Hotel bombing in Islamabad.

“The final touches are coming together for the airline’s return ahead of the first flight on Sunday, June 2,” British Airways had said in a statement in May. It will launch a three-per-week service to London Heathrow, it said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari had also taken to Twitter to announce the return of British Airways. He said he would be taking the maiden flight to Islamabad.

