Bomb found on train track in Balochistan’s Bolan

1 hour ago
 

A bomb was found and defused on a train track in Balochistan’s Bolan Monday afternoon. 

The bomb was found on the track near Sattar Landhi.

According to the Levies, the bomb disposal squad was able to defuse the bomb before any damage could be caused.

Railway authorities said that as soon as the Levies informed them of the situation, trains were stopped at various locations.

After a search and clear operation, the bomb was found and defused.

The Jafar Express, Akbar Bugti Express and Bolan Mail were cleared to move three hours later.

