Body of seven-year-old found near river in Khairpur

12 mins ago

The body of a seven-year-old boy, who went missing two days ago, was found near a river on Sunday in Khairpur’s Abid Colony.

According to the medico-legal report, the child was not raped and there were no bruises on his body. The police have sent samples for a more detailed examination.

One suspect has been arrested. He lived in the same neighbourhood as the child.

The child’s parents said their son went missing on Saturday night from outside their house.

His family staged a protest outside the SSP office. This is the fifth kidnapping in the area, the child’s father said. “They [the police] should have taken some action before.”

Four children — two girls and two boys — have gone missing from Abid Colony in the last 20 days. All four were found in unconscious from different areas of the city. No cases were registered in the previous kidnappings and the children’s families refused to have their children medically examined.

