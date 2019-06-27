BNP-Mengal chooses to side with the government, not opposition

BNP-Mengal leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal announced on Thursday that his party will side with the PTI government after he was assured a government committee will visit Balochistan to address the concerns of his party.

Mengal addressed a joint press conference with Defence Minister Pervez Khattak. He said that the two parties have put aside their differences and agreed to implement Mengal’s six demands. The demands include the recovery of missing persons and making efforts to end unemployment in the province.

Mengal also wants the repatriation of the Afghan refugees.

The BNP leaders said that there were rumours that the government was going to cut the NFC award. The government has assured me that it doesn’t intend to do so, he added.

A government committee will soon visit Balochistan and present a report in the national assembly, Mengal said.

Khattak told the reporters that his government will not back out from its agreement with the BNP-Mengal. The government has already made a committee to look into missing persons cases, he added.

Balochistan will be give 6% job quota for government jobs, Khattak said.

The minister assured Mengal that a dam will be constructed in Balochistan and a gold refinery will be set up in the province too.

During Ramazan, PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hosted an iftaar in which Mengal had assured them that his party will be a part of the All Parties’ Conference. However, he was a no-show at the APC, organised by JUI-F’s Fazlur Rehman, on Wednesday.

