BNP-M agrees to attend opposition’s All Parties Conference

The Balochistan National Party (Mengal) will attend the opposition’s All Parties Conference in Islamabad, Sardar Akhtar Mengal said on Tuesday.

He is the chief of BNP-M. Mengal said that the government hasn’t done anything about his six demands.

They include the recovery of missing persons and making efforts to end unemployment in the province.

Mengal also wants the return of Afghan refugees to their country.

“The issue of missing persons needs to be resolved to bring stability,” Mengal said. He was speaking to the media with JUI-F cheif Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The people of Balochistan, Mengal said, think that they will be turned into a minority. No issue can be resolved until political issues are resolved, he added.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said he endorsed Mengal’s six points. “We saw many dharnas in Islamabad where the families of the missing persons staged a sit-in,” he said.

The JUI-F chief said that his party has always raised its voice for the missing persons in parliament and public rallies.

The families of the missing persons need to be satisfied, he said.

