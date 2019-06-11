Bilawal is not pleased with the government’s ‘PTIMF’ budget

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has rejected the budget announced by the government earlier today in the National Assembly session.

He called it the “PTIMF budget” that increases taxes, inflation and unemployment.

Bilawal critiscised Prime Minister Imran Khan and said the budget was “anti-people”.

Today the PM of Pakistan danced on the floor of the house as his ministers introduced a PTIMF budget that increases taxes, inflation & unemployment. History will record how Imran danced as our economy burns. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) June 11, 2019

The opposition will not let the budget be passed in parliament, he said, adding that the recent arrests [of Asif Zardari and Hamza Shahbaz] were made to distract the country from the anti-people budget.

