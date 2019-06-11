HOME > Politics

Bilawal is not pleased with the government’s ‘PTIMF’ budget

28 mins ago

File photo: AFP

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has rejected the budget announced by the government earlier today in the National Assembly session.

He called it the “PTIMF budget” that increases taxes, inflation and unemployment.

Bilawal critiscised Prime Minister Imran Khan and said the budget was “anti-people”.

The opposition will not let the budget be passed in parliament, he said, adding that the recent arrests [of Asif Zardari and Hamza Shahbaz] were made to distract the country from the anti-people budget.

