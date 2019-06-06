HOME > Politics

Bilawal invites Mahar family to rejoin PPP

2 hours ago

PPP Chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari invited on Thursday sons of former Sindh CM Ali Mohammad Mahar to join his party.

Ali Mohammad Mahar, who died in May 2019, was serving as the federal minister for narcotics control. In 2018 election, Mahar was elected to the National Assembly as an independent from NA-205 Ghotki. He joined the PTI following his victory and became part of the cabinet in September 2018.

Mahar’s sons met Bilawal in Nawabshah and discussed the political affairs. Bilwal said that the “selected” government has destroyed the country’s economy.

He urged the people to take to the streets to protect the country and economy.

TOPICS:
bilawal bhutto zardari Centre for Autism Rehabilitation and Training Sindh PPP Sindh


