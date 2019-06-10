Monday, June 10, 2019 | 6 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Bilawal arrives at parliament with a smirk following father’s arrest
Samaa Digital
41 mins ago
Zardari was arrested on Monday
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari entered the parliament with a smirk minutes after the National Accountability Bureau arrested his father, Asif Ali Zardari, in a money laundering case on Monday.
The PPP chairperson declined to comment on the arrest and said that he will express his opinion in the parliament.
Zardari was arrested from outside his house in Islamabad’s F-8 after his interim bail was rejected by the Islamabad High Court.
TOPICS:
asif ali zardari
bilawal bhutto zardari
