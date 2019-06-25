Tuesday, June 25, 2019  | 21 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Bilawal advises ECP against deploying soldiers inside polling booths

55 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has advised the Election Commission of Pakistan against deploying Pakistan Army soldiers inside polling booths in the upcoming by-elections.

Deployment of the army inside the polling booths will give a negative impression, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told reporters outside the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The mistakes that were made in the 2018 general elections should not be repeated in the by-polls, the PPP chairperson said, asking the Election Commission of Pakistan to refrain from making institutions controversial.

The remarks of the PPP chairperson come a few weeks before the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s merged districts. The elections on 16 provincial assembly seats in tribal districts will be held on July 20.

There should be no rigging in the elections in tribal districts, he warned.

The PPP chairperson said that his party would not make any compromises on people’s democratic rights.

