Balochistan Levies seize weapons from militants’ hideout

26 mins ago
 

The Balochistan Levies seized on Tuesday a large cache of explosives and ammunition during a raid in Kohlu district. 

The Levies and intelligence personnel conducted the raid on a suspected militant hideout in Mehvan, said Kohlu Deputy Commissioner Munawwar Hussain.

Thirty-one hand grenades, nine 81mm rocket shells, 12 RPG rocket fuses, six anti-tank mines and more than 19,00 bullets were seized.

“The force foiled a terror attack by launching a timely operation,” said the deputy commissioner. The Levies are currently conducting operations to arrest militants, he added.

Tell us what you think:

