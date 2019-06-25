Balochistan Levies seize weapons from militants’ hideout

The Balochistan Levies seized on Tuesday a large cache of explosives and ammunition during a raid in Kohlu district.

The Levies and intelligence personnel conducted the raid on a suspected militant hideout in Mehvan, said Kohlu Deputy Commissioner Munawwar Hussain.

Related: Balochistan Levies raid ‘militant’ hideout in Kohlu, seize a large cache of arms, ammunition

Thirty-one hand grenades, nine 81mm rocket shells, 12 RPG rocket fuses, six anti-tank mines and more than 19,00 bullets were seized.

“The force foiled a terror attack by launching a timely operation,” said the deputy commissioner. The Levies are currently conducting operations to arrest militants, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram