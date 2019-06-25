Tuesday, June 25, 2019  | 21 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Politics

Babar Awan acquitted in the Nandipur power project reference

47 mins ago
 

Photo: Babar Awan/Facebook

An accountability court has acquitted former law minister Babar Awan in the Nandipur reference. 

The verdict, which was reserved on February 11, was announced on Tuesday.

The court has also acquitted Justice (r) Riaz Kiyani in the case, while it dismissed acquittal petitions of three people, including former PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Related: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Babar Awan indicted in the Nandipur power project reference

The five people named in the reference were indicted by the court for delaying the project which caused a loss of Rs27 billion to the national exchequer.

Awan, who served as the federal minister for law and justice in the cabinet of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, said that two summaries were submitted to the law ministry for the project but he wasn’t the law minister then. He said that his name is not mentioned anywhere in the reference filed by NAB.

On September 4, 2018 Awan resigned as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on parliamentary affairs after NAB filed a corruption reference against him and the PPP’s former prime minister Ashraf.

TOPICS:
babar Awan Nandipur reference
 
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
 
 
 
 
 
 
