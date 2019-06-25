Babar Awan acquitted in the Nandipur power project reference

An accountability court has acquitted former law minister Babar Awan in the Nandipur reference.

The verdict, which was reserved on February 11, was announced on Tuesday.

The court has also acquitted Justice (r) Riaz Kiyani in the case, while it dismissed acquittal petitions of three people, including former PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

The five people named in the reference were indicted by the court for delaying the project which caused a loss of Rs27 billion to the national exchequer.

Awan, who served as the federal minister for law and justice in the cabinet of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, said that two summaries were submitted to the law ministry for the project but he wasn’t the law minister then. He said that his name is not mentioned anywhere in the reference filed by NAB.

On September 4, 2018 Awan resigned as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on parliamentary affairs after NAB filed a corruption reference against him and the PPP’s former prime minister Ashraf.

