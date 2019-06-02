HOME > News

Authorities crackdown on Sindh transporters charging excess fares

28 mins ago

Sindh Transport Authority has imposed a collective fine of Rs100,000 on transporters found to be charging excess fares.

An operation against more than 300 transporters was conducted in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Larkana, Karachi and Hyderabad.

The authorities also returned a collective amount of Rs80,000 to the passengers who had paid excess fares. The transporters’ intercity vehicle route permits were cancelled too.

Transport Secretary Ghulam Abbas Detho said he had instructed transporters to not increase fares when Eid comes near. He added that they assured him that they would not charge extra.

He said they are currently searching for more vehicle owners who are charging excess fares.

