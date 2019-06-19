Attock police bust six-member gang of robbers

Police arrested a gang of six robbers, including four women, during a raid in Attock on Wednesday.

Looted cash, jewellery, purses and other stolen items were seized from their possession.

Police said the suspects confessed to committing around 36 robberies in the initial interrogation.

The group would target women travelling in rickshaws and cars, police said, adding that all members of the group were from different parts of Khyber Paktunkhwa.

A case has been registered.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.