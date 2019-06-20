Asif Zardari wants an end to the government’s ‘hisaab kitaab’

Former president Asif Ali Zardari wants an end to the hisaab kitaab [accountability] in Pakistan. Let’s talk about the future instead, he told MNAs during Thursday’s National Assembly session.

The PPP leader was brought to the session after his production orders were issued Wednesday night. He is currently in NAB custody in a fake accounts and money laundering case.

He said that when his party came into power in 2008, after the 10-year tenure of Pervez Musharraf, he didn’t “go after” other politicians. My arrest doesn’t make a difference to them, he said, but it does worry the common people. “They say, if Zardari saab can be arrested, then what about us,” he said. “They [the government] should think about this and the powers that brought them in should too,” he warned.

I hope this doesn’t happen but if the nation stands up tomorrow, no one will be able to handle it, including the political leadership, said Zardari. We see the possibility of this happening but they don’t, he said.

He urged the government and opposition to sit together to talk about an economic policy and ownership of it. Today you’re in power, yesterday we were and tomorrow it’ll be someone else, he said, adding that it keeps changing but an economic policy should be made that will withstand all these changes.

“Pakistan is here, so we’re all here, if there is no Pakistan, then none of us are anything,” he said.

PTI MNA and former finance minister Asad Umar countered Zardari’s statement and said if this ‘hisaab kitaab’ is being done with political motivations then it is not good for the country or the people doing it. But punishment and reward is God’s will, he said. We know that whoever does good they will reap the benefits and those who do bad will suffer the consequences, he said.

Under the law, it is our responsibility to take action if a crime has been committed or if someone has looted the country’s wealth, he explained. There’s no politics in this, he said. True democracy is upholding the law, he contended.

