Court to decide if Zardari gets bail or jail time

2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Today (Monday) could be an important day for former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The NAB team investigating the money laundering and fake accounts case has obtained arrest warrants for the PPP co-chairperson already. They are already outside the Islamabad High Court.

He is expected to arrive at the court soon. If the court does not extend his pre-arrest bail, it is likely he will be arrested by NAB.

The PPP has already announced that if he is arrested, they will stage a protest.

TOPICS:
asif ali zardari islamabad high court


RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
