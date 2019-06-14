Zardari, Faryal Talpur to appear before Islamabad accountability court today

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur will be appearing before an Islamabad accountability court in the fake accounts case today (Friday).

NAB has issued arrest warrants for Talpur, who is an MPA, and there is a possibility that her home will be made a sub-jail. The NAB chairperson has approved the warrants for her arrest.

Zardari was remanded into NAB custody for 10 days after the Islamabad High Court rejected his bail extension plea. NAB brought him to Islamabad from Rawalpindi for the hearing.

On Thursday evening, he went to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology for a checkup after complaining of deteriorating health and brought back to the NAB office the same night.

