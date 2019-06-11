HOME > Politics

Asif Ali Zardari remanded into NAB custody till June 21

1 hour ago

An accountability court has remanded former president Asif Ali Zardari into NAB custody for 10 days. He will in their physical custody till June 21. 

He was presented in the court on Tuesday.

Earlier, a medical team of the Polyclinic Hospital conducted Zardari’s medical tests and deemed him to be fit for remand. The tests were conducted at the NAB office.

The PPP co-chairperson was arrested on Monday in a money laundering case after his interim bail was rejected by the Islamabad High Court. He was arrested from outside his house in Islamabad’s F-8.

The FIR for the case was filed in Karachi. A banking court was hearing it but it was transferred to NAB Islamabad after the Supreme Court handed over the fake accounts case. The investigation is still in the inquiry stage. It pertains to NAB’s claims that a company owned by Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, received Rs30 million of Rs4.4 billion in suspicious transactions carried out through fake accounts.

