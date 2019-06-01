HOME > News

Army officers convicted of spying sent to jail: ISPR DG

1 min ago

Three Pakistan Army officers, whose punishment was confirmed by the army chief on May 30 on charges of spying, have been handed over to jail authorities, the ISPR DG said Saturday.

Lt General (retd) Javed Iqbal was sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment and Brigadier (retd) Raja Rizwan was sentenced to death.

Dr Wasim Akram, who was employed at a sensitive organisation, was also awarded the death penalty.

In a tweet, the ISPR DG said that the convicted officers were “immediately arrested upon intelligence about their involvement”.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said that they remained under the military’s custody throughout their trials.

