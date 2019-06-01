Army officers convicted of spying sent to jail: ISPR DG

Three Pakistan Army officers, whose punishment was confirmed by the army chief on May 30 on charges of spying, have been handed over to jail authorities, the ISPR DG said Saturday.

Lt General (retd) Javed Iqbal was sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment and Brigadier (retd) Raja Rizwan was sentenced to death.

Related story: COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying

Dr Wasim Akram, who was employed at a sensitive organisation, was also awarded the death penalty.

Three officers sentenced on 30 May 2019 have been handed over to civil jail authorities. Earlier, convicted had been immediately arrested upon intelligence about their involvement and remained under military custody throughout their respective trial. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 1, 2019

In a tweet, the ISPR DG said that the convicted officers were “immediately arrested upon intelligence about their involvement”.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said that they remained under the military’s custody throughout their trials.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.