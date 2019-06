A man was shot dead early Friday morning on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road.

The deceased, identified as Saqib Iqbal, was an army officer, confirmed South SSP Pir Mohammad Shah. He believes Iqbal was shot after he showed resistance during a robbery.

A heavy contingent of police arrived at the scene after the incident.

Sindh Inspector-General of Police Kaleem Imam has taken notice.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.