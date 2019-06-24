Monday, June 24, 2019  | 20 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Argentina scrape through to Copa America quarter-finals

31 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

An early goal by Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero’s late second gave Argentina a 2-0 win over Qatar on Sunday that qualified them for the Copa America quarter-finals.

Argentina had started the day bottom of Group B but leapfrogged Asian champions Qatar, who head home, and Paraguay to set up a quarter-final tie with Venezuela, who secured second place in Group A with a 3-1 win over Bolivia on Saturday.

Already-qualified Colombia beat Paraguay 1-0 thanks to a Gustavo Cuellar goal in the other Group B match to secure a place in the last eight for both Peru, who finished third in Group A, and Uruguay, currently second in Group C.

Paraguay finish third in Group B with just two points meaning that Peru, with four points, qualify for the knock-out stages as one of the two best third-placed finishers.

Group B winners Colombia’s victory also ensured that Uruguay progressed as they cannot finish lower than third in Group C and already have four points.

With seven of the eight qualifiers decided — hosts Brazil and Group C leaders Chile are also through — the last place will be decided by the result of guests Japan’s clash with Ecuador in Belo Horizonte on Monday.

Whoever wins that will be through, but if it finishes in a draw, Paraguay will take the final spot.

 
argentina Copa America peru uruguay
 
