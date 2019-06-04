Apple’s Siri is getting a new voice

Apple’s AI assistant Siri is getting a more natural-sounding voice, help with multi-step custom voice commands in the Shortcuts app, quick SMS responses with AirPods, and personalized results with the HomePod smart speaker.

The news was announced today at the Worldwide Developers Conference at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, reported Venture Beat.

Airpods users will be able to share music by simply touching iPhones together and Siri will read out incoming messages and allow you to send a hands-free response.

On the road, Siri in Apple’s Car Play is getting a new calendar app, and a redesign of the music experience on car infotainment screens with more album art.

The improved Siri voice should be rolling out across Apple’s various devices, including iPhone and iPad, HomePod, CarPlay, and more when the software updates release — presumably later this year.

