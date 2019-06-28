Court declares Lahore’s Royal Palm Club lease ‘null and void’

The Supreme Court declared null and void the lease of railways-owned land used for developing Lahore’s Royal Palm and Country Club.

In April, the apex court had reserved its verdict in the case.

On Friday, the court ordered the land to be handed over to the Pakistan Railways.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan issued the verdict at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry and Justice Ijazul Ahsan read the decision.

The court ordered the railways administration to handle all the affairs of the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club, and to determine rules and regulations regarding the new management in three months.

The club has been built on the land of Pakistan Railways. In 2001, the land was given on lease. The club was sealed during the tenure of former railways minister Saad Rafique over unpaid dues. The Lahore High Court had given a verdict against the railway authorities. NAB was investigating irregularities in the lease too.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed had said that the golf course has been spread over 103 acres since the time of British rule. Fraud was committed to reduce the price of the land, he had said.

He claimed that 32 bungalows and 103 quarters of Pakistan Railways were demolished to make the club.

The UAE and Qatar are interested in attaining the club’s land for a lease for five years. They want to invest millions of dollars, he had said. The club administration cannot appear in court until they have cleared their debts.

Ali Zafar, who is the lawyer of a private company, said that the accusations are mentioned in the NAB reference too. The judge asked him about the number of people named in the case. He said that 14 people have been named.

He said that a contract was signed on July 26, 2001.

“Where is the revenue coming from?” Justice Ahsan asked him. Zafar said that the revenue is being generated through membership.

