ANP Peshawar president shot dead in Peshawar’s Gulbahar

ANP’s Peshawar city president Sartaj Khan has been shot dead in the Gulbahar area of Peshawar.

According to the police, his assailants were on motorcycles.

His body was taken to Lady Reading Hospital after which it was handed over to his family.

Khan is from Charsadda and was elected as the ANP’s Peshawar city president.

Peshawar Operations SSP Zahoor Babar Afridi said it seems like this is a case of targeted killing. He said Khan was sitting in the car at the time of the attack and his assailants did not steal his phone or wallet.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.