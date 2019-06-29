Amnesty scheme deadline is not being extended: FBR chairperson

FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi clarified on Saturday that the government wasn’t extending the June 30 deadline for declaration of assets after Federal Minister Faisal Vawda suggested in a tweet that the deadline will be extended by four days.

However, the minister deleted his tweet after clarification from the FBR chairman.

In a statement, Zaidi said that the FBR’s office will remain open till 11PM on June 30. He asked people to make the most of the tax amnesty scheme.

The FBR chairman said that those who declare assets will be facilitated in every way.

On May 14, the government had introduced the tax amnesty scheme. “This scheme’s basic goal is not to earn revenue,” Finance Advisor Hafeez Shaikh had said. “It is for the documentation of the economy.”

The IMF has already said that it doesn’t support Pakistan government’s amnesty schemes. The IMF’s Resident Representative to Pakistan Teresa Daban Sanchez told SAMAA TV on Friday that the fund doesn’t support amnesty schemes in general because they discourage taxpayers.

“Cross country experience shows that such schemes usually have huge costs such as undermining taxpayers’ moral and sense of fairness,” Teresa said in a conversation with SAMAA TV.

Amnesty schemes are only beneficial for a short time, she said. We have noted that amnesty schemes actually end up costing countries a lot, she said.

Instead, the IMF wants Pakistan to develop good policies.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.