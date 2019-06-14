HOME > Politics

Altaf, Zardari, Nawaz will spend final years behind bars: Fawad

1 hour ago

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that political opponents Altaf Hussain, Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif will spend their final years behind bars.

Nawaz is currently completing his sentence at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail. He was imprisoned after being convicted in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference.

Zardari has been arrested by NAB in a money laundering case while Atlaf was taken into custody from his London residence for inciting violence through a hate speech in August, 2016. He has now been released on bail.

“All three are facing the consequences of how they acted when they were young,” the federal minister said.

Pakistan’s money will come back once former finance minister Ishaq Dar returns, he said. Dar, who remains absconding in a corruption reference, is being treated at a hospital in London.

“Dar, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz should be brought back to the country,” he said. Nawaz’s two sons are absconding in three corruption references: Al-Azizia, Flagship and Avenfield. They were named in the same cases as their father but their trial was separated because they have UK citizenship.

NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
Today's outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Here's what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
