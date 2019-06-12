Altaf Hussain released on bail

MQM’s London-based founder Altaf Hussain, who was arrested Tuesday morning, has been released on bail, police said Wednesday.

He was arrested for inciting violence through a hate speech in August, 2016.

According to the Met police, they didn’t have enough evidence to charge him. The investigation, however, will continue.

The police said in a statement on Tuesday that he was arrested on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 (intentionally encouraging or assisting an offence) of the Serious Crime Act 2007.

“Throughout the investigation, officers have been liaising with Pakistani authorities in relation to our ongoing inquiries,” the statement said.

What is the hate speech case?

Hussain has been accused of delivering a ‘fiery’ speech while addressing his party workers on August 22, 2016. He allegedly chanted anti-Pakistan slogans and incited the workers to vandalise media offices in Karachi.

In April, a police team from London arrived in Islamabad to investigate the case. They recorded statements of six witnesses of the Sindh police.

The Sindh police were ordered to travel to Islamabad with relevant records pertaining to the investigation. They were asked to bring with them copies of the CCTV footage of the events that occurred on August 22, copies of all photographs and statements of witnesses who took the photographs and other relevant material.

The purpose of the Metropolitan team’s visit was to present a case to the Crown Prosecution Service to ascertain whether there is sufficient evidence for the prosecution in UK courts.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.