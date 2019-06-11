Altaf Hussain destroyed Mohajirs: Mustafa Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party leader Mustafa Kamal said on Tuesday that his former leader Altaf Hussain did nothing in his 35-year career in politics except destroy the nation.

“After Altaf Hussain’s every speech, my nation [mohajirs] had to face embarrassment in the morning,” Kamal said. He was addressing a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday.

Altaf Hussain, the London-based founder of the MQM, was arrested by the Scotland Yard Tuesday morning for inciting violence through his speech in August 2016.

UK’s Metropolitan Police confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into a number of speeches made by a person associated with the MQM. They, however, did not reveal the suspect’s name.

The police said that the said man is in his 60s and was arrested on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 (intentionally encouraging or assisting an offence) of the Serious Crime Act 2007.

He is being investigated for making a speech in August 2016, the police said. “Throughout the investigation, officers have been liaising with Pakistani authorities in relation to our ongoing inquiries,” they added.

Lashing out at the MQM-P, the breakaway faction of the MQM, Kamal said that Hussain used Pakistan’s group for attacks on his party workers.

“Altaf Hussain got seven of our companions killed,” he claimed.

The PSP chairperson said that Barrister Farogh Naseem, an MQM-P leader and law minister in PM Imran Khan’s cabinet, had departed for London to provide legal aid to Hussain. But he said that Tuesday’s arrest was different because former governor Ishratul Ebad is not here who could pull strings to rescue Hussain.

Responding to Hussain’s arrest, a spokesperson for the MQM-P said that his party had distanced itself from the party founder after his 2016 speeches. MQM-P believes in the rule of law and the Constitution, he added.

