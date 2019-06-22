Saturday, June 22, 2019  | 18 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
All Parties Conference of opposition parties on June 26

1 min ago
 

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called an All Parties Conference (APC) on June 26.

Representatives of opposition parties will attend the APC.

He said a consensus stance would be decided on what strategy to adopt against the government.

Opposition parties had decided to hold an APC during an iftar hosted by Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in May.

Bilawal noted that the APC would be convened by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discuss the opposition’s future course-of-action with regard to putting up a front against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

The APC will be held at 11am in Islamabad.

TOPICS:
apc Maulana Fazl Rahman
 
