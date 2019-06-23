Sunday, June 23, 2019  | 19 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

All districts of Balochistan to get a sports complex

2 hours ago
 

Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan announced on Sunday that the government will build a sports complex in all districts.

He has instructed all deputy commissioners to find land in their districts for the construction of a complex. They have been given three days to prepare a report and then submit it to the CM.

The CM believes that constructions of such complexes will allow people living in far-flung areas to participate in sporting events.

He said the government has set a special budget for the promotion of sports in the province.

Balochistan Sports
 
