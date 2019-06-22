Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N

Says Nawaz violated the charter of democracy

"I think if they are given any concession from Pindi, they will go with them," Ahsan told SAMAA TV in an interview on Saturday. He was apparently referring to Pakistan Army's headquarters, the GHQ, which is located in Rawalpindi.Ahsan believes that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is looking for a deal to get out of prison.The PPP leader said that Nawaz can't stay in prison for long. "Asif Zardari can do that," he said.He said that Zardari had delivered his famous "eent se eent bajana" speech in 2015 on the advice of Nawaz. In his speech, Zardari had slammed the military establishment for its interference in politics before going into self-imposed exile for the next 18 months."At the time, Mian sahab wanted a clash with the army," Ahsan said. "After that, he canceled his meeting...a dinner with Asif Ali Zardari," the PPP leader said."Mian sahab did [sign] the Meesaq-e-Jamhoriyat [charter of democracy]," he added. "There is a clause in it that says a party will not try to dislodge the government with another party."The PPP leader said that Sharif wore a black tie and coat and came up with a treason allegation in the memo-gate scandal. "He also played his role in the disqualification of Yousuf Raza Gilani."Commenting on the PML-N's politics, Ahsan said that Shehbaz Sharif didn't reach the airport when Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz came back to Pakistan from London in July 2018."They [Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif] must have been very demoralised," he said. "They look separated."