Afghan president Ghani reaches Pakistan tomorrow

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will be visiting Pakistan for two days with a high-level delegation. He arrives tomorrow (Thursday), Radio Pakistan reported.

President Ghani will be accompanied by some of his ministers and advisers, senior government officials and businessmen. He is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ghani will meet President Arif Alvi and hold delegation-level talks with PM Khan. This is his third visit to Pakistan.

“The wide-ranging talks between the two sides will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including political, trade, economic, security, peace and reconciliation, education and people-to-people exchanges,” the Foreign Office said in a press statement on Wednesday.

The visiting president will also participate in a business forum in Lahore, which will be attended by businessmen from both the countries.

