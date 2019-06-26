Wednesday, June 26, 2019  | 22 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

Afghan president Ghani reaches Pakistan tomorrow

2 hours ago
 

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani gestures as he addresses a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Kabul on December 11, 2015. PHOTO: AFP

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will be visiting Pakistan for two days with a high-level delegation. He arrives tomorrow (Thursday), Radio Pakistan reported.

President Ghani will be accompanied by some of his ministers and advisers, senior government officials and businessmen. He is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ghani will meet President Arif Alvi and hold delegation-level talks with PM Khan. This is his third visit to Pakistan.

“The wide-ranging talks between the two sides will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including political, trade, economic, security, peace and reconciliation, education and people-to-people exchanges,” the Foreign Office said in a press statement on Wednesday.

The visiting president will also participate in a business forum in Lahore, which will be attended by businessmen from both the countries.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Afghanistan ashraf ghani Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Ashraf Ghani, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Imran Khan, Taliban
 
MOST READ
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Pay Rs500 to access your tax profile online
Pay Rs500 to access your tax profile online
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.