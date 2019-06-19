Accountability court allows Zardari to meet his children

An accountability court granted on Wednesday permission to former president Asif Ali Zardari to meet his children in jail.

Zardari submitted a request through his lawyer, Farooq H Naek, asking for permission to meet his children in jail.

The PPP leader is currently in the custody of NAB in a money laundering case. He was remanded into NAB custody for 10 days last week.

He was arrested from outside his house a day before the remand after the Islamabad High Court rejected his bail application.

NAB has accused him of plotting to “misappropriate and launder” money through his associates to whiten what the bureau terms his “ill-gotten” money through fake accounts in Summit Bank. He has also been accused of controlling and benefiting from the transactions in the fake accounts.

