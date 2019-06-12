HOME > Entertainment

Aamir Khan’s daughter reveals she is in a relationship

1 min ago

Photo: Mishaal Kirpalani

Indian actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has confirmed that she is in a relationship with musician Mishaal Kirpalani.

She made her relationship with Kirpalani public during an “ask me anything” session on Instagram. She was asked by a fan if she is in a relationship and she replied with a picture of her with Kirpalani.

Aamir’s children Ira and Junaid are interested in pursuing a career in the film industry, Aamir revealed on Koffee with Karan a few months ago.

Ira, he said, wants to become a filmmaker.

“I’m not quite sure what she has in mind, but I suspect that she likes the world of cinema and film-making,” India Today quoted Aamir as saying.

 
