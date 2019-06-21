Friday, June 21, 2019  | 17 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Politics

‘A uniform is the only difference between Musharraf, Imran Khan’

43 mins ago
 
Zardari says he doesn't want an NRO



Former president Asif Ali Zardari, who is currently in NAB’s custody in a money laundering case, has denied seeking an NRO from anyone.

“I would not have been sitting here had I wanted an NRO,” Zardari told SAMAA TV in parliament. He was taken to the National Assembly for the budget session after the speaker of the house issued his production order.

The former president compared Prime Minister Imran Khan with former military dictator Pervez Musharraf and said the only difference between the two is that the latter wore a uniform.

When asked if the PPP will support any move to remove NAB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal, Zardari said his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will take the decision.

“Bilawal sahab will take the decision, he holds command [of the party],” Zardari said. “The party will do whatever he decides.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
asif zardari Imran Khan pervez musharraf
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Imran Khan, Asif Zardari, Pervez Musharraf, Military
 
MOST READ
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Fawad Chaudhry admits he slapped Sami Ibrahim
Fawad Chaudhry admits he slapped Sami Ibrahim
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.