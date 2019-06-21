‘A uniform is the only difference between Musharraf, Imran Khan’

Zardari says he doesn't want an NRO

"I would not have been sitting here had I wanted an NRO," Zardari told SAMAA TV in parliament. He was taken to the National Assembly for the budget session after the speaker of the house issued his production order.The former president compared Prime Minister Imran Khan with former military dictator Pervez Musharraf and said the only difference between the two is that the latter wore a uniform.When asked if the PPP will support any move to remove NAB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal, Zardari said his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will take the decision."Bilawal sahab will take the decision, he holds command [of the party]," Zardari said. "The party will do whatever he decides."